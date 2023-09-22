 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller on Mic Work, the Rock’s Return, and Newfound Stardom!

Waller hops on to talk about the advice he received that changed his career trajectory, his superstardom in Australia, ‘WrestleMania 40,’ and much more

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


In this very maj episode of the Friday Something, Rosenberg is joined by two superstars—Dip and Grayson Waller! With Dip, Rosenberg discusses the WWE cuts and Dip’s thoughts on the Rock’s return last Friday. Then, WWE superstar Grayson Waller hops on (43:25) to talk about the advice he received that changed his career trajectory, his superstardom in Australia, his NFL fandom, his excitement levels for WrestleMania 40, why he feels he should give the Rock the rub, and what Waller believes he still has left to prove in the ring.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Guest: Grayson Waller
Producers: Troy Farkas and Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

