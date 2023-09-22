WWE Superstar Grayson Waller on Mic Work, the Rock’s Return, and Newfound Stardom!



In this very maj episode of the Friday Something, Rosenberg is joined by two superstars—Dip and Grayson Waller! With Dip, Rosenberg discusses the WWE cuts and Dip’s thoughts on the Rock’s return last Friday. Then, WWE superstar Grayson Waller hops on (43:25) to talk about the advice he received that changed his career trajectory, his superstardom in Australia, his NFL fandom, his excitement levels for WrestleMania 40, why he feels he should give the Rock the rub, and what Waller believes he still has left to prove in the ring.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip

Guest: Grayson Waller

Producers: Troy Farkas and Brian H. Waters

