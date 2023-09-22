Austin Responds to Latest Drama and Hands Out Preseason Awards

Austin and Pausha review the Charlotte Hornets conversation from last week’s episode, and Austin responds to comments made around the league (1:05). Then, they hit on Jarred Vanderbilt’s extension with the Lakers and Kelly Oubre Jr.’s signing with the Sixers (8:31). Later, they make their preseason award predictions for MVP, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved, and more (11:57)!
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS