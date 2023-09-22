 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austin Responds to Latest Drama and Hands Out Preseason Awards

Plus, Austin and Pausha discuss Jarred Vanderbilt’s extension and Kelly Oubre Jr.’s signing

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game Two Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha review the Charlotte Hornets conversation from last week’s episode, and Austin responds to comments made around the league (1:05). Then, they hit on Jarred Vanderbilt’s extension with the Lakers and Kelly Oubre Jr.’s signing with the Sixers (8:31). Later, they make their preseason award predictions for MVP, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved, and more (11:57)!

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

