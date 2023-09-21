WWE Roster Cuts, AEW ‘Grand Slam,’ and Tiffany Stratton Interview



David and Kaz open the show with a deep dive on WWE’s new deal to bring SmackDown to the USA Network, along with the list of WWE superstars released today, headlined by Dolph Ziggler (01:00).

Then, they react to last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, including potential injuries to Adam Cole and Jon Moxley (21:00).

Later, the guys are joined by former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton to discuss her match with Becky Lynch, how her past in gymnastics aids in her high-flying abilities, and much more (56:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Tiffany Stratton

Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

