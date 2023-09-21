 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Roster Cuts, AEW ‘Grand Slam,’ and Tiffany Stratton Interview

Plus, WWE ‘SmackDown’ is leaving Fox for the USA Network

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


David and Kaz open the show with a deep dive on WWE’s new deal to bring SmackDown to the USA Network, along with the list of WWE superstars released today, headlined by Dolph Ziggler (01:00).

Then, they react to last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, including potential injuries to Adam Cole and Jon Moxley (21:00).

Later, the guys are joined by former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton to discuss her match with Becky Lynch, how her past in gymnastics aids in her high-flying abilities, and much more (56:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Tiffany Stratton
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

