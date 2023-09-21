Ben Wilson: That Devastating Playoff Loss and His Superstitions

Coventry City no. 1 Ben Wilson joined the lads at Fozcast HQ this week. Ben Wilson was a self-confessed late developer, establishing himself as a bona fide no. 1 for Coventry in their 2022-23 season. Ben started his career at Sunderland before multiple loans, learning and developing his goal-keeping skills! It was a fantastic but ultimately heartbreaking season for Ben and Coventry last season as they lost out on penalties to Luton in the championship playoff final.
This week’s highlights included:
- Scoring a last-minute goal as a GOALKEEPER
- How Vaseline is the new hack for goalies all over the world
- Ben’s CRAZY pregame superstitions
- His secret Coffee Club
- Seeing a penalty psychologist
- Building our perfect GK
