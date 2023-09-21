The Smiths: Part 1 With Naomi Fry



Manchester, so much to answer for. From 1982 to 1987, the Smiths produced more goddamn gorgeous beautiful songs than many other artists do in their entire careers. How did something so fragile burn so brightly in such a dark corner of northern England? How did a stylish young guitar savant find the shyest poet, the one who lurked alone in the corner at every gig in the city? This week we are joined by the fantastic Naomi Fry to discuss all of this and more, on Bandsplain.

Follow Naomi Fry on Twitter @FryNaomiFry.

Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Naomi Fry

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

