How a Third Party Could Help Elect Donald Trump



Polls show that voters are begging for more choices among their candidates, but a third-party contender might not be the right answer when it comes to shutting down Trump. On today’s episode, Tara chats with political strategist and Lincoln Project cofounder Reed Galen to figure out whether this is the moment for a third-party breakthrough.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Reed Galen

Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins

