John Cena GOAT Conversation! Plus, Is WWE Hedging Its Bets With the Rock?



Ben, Khal, and Brian share their reactions to the Rock’s return on SmackDown this past weekend. Then they get into the following headlines of the week:

John Cena being listed as “Greatest of All Time” on the internal WWE roster (7:56)

WWE considering changes to titles and adding weight classes (18:34)

Kevin Nash giving possible reasons Triple H would be hesitant to re-sign LA Knight (29:02)

‌Later, in They Said What?!, they react to a call from the Worldwide Hotline regarding WWE hedging its bets with the Rock (36:12).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (47:45) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Grand Slam (50:16).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram, Threads, and X.

Ahead of Eddie Kingston’s epic match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam tonight, check out this feature on the Ringer dot com.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

