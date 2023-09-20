Why 5-Foot-8 Goalkeepers Are the Future

James Allcott is joined once again by Kweku Afari (@Kweku_Afari) and, making his Ripple Effect debut, Faysal (@elfayz_). Cai Jones (@ProducerCai) also joins the trio to provide the stats and settle the debates. In the first installment of the week, the trio dives into the ripple effects from Game Week 5 of the Premier League season, why Game Week 5 could live long in the memory when it comes to which managers will see the boot over the next few weeks, and which clubs are in crisis.
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Kweku Afari, Faysal, and Cai Jones
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
