The Best ’SmackDown’ Ever? A Deep Dive Into The Rock’s Maj Return!



With a few days to digest the news of The Rock’s long-awaited return last Friday night, Rosenberg and SGG are here to discuss the following on today’s episode:

Speculation on the behind-the-scenes steps taken to get The Rock in the ring last Friday (7:47)

The Rock’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and his assertion that he was close to signing on the dotted line to face Roman Reigns at this year’s WrestleMania (15:22)

The Rock’s actual in-ring performance

Another incredible accomplishment for Austin Theory in his nascent wrestling career (31:00)

Plus, the guys open up the mailbag (38:12).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde

Producer: Troy Farkas

