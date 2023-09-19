 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best ’SmackDown’ Ever? A Deep Dive Into The Rock’s Maj Return!

Plus, another incredible accomplishment for Austin Theory in his nascent wrestling career

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE


With a few days to digest the news of The Rock’s long-awaited return last Friday night, Rosenberg and SGG are here to discuss the following on today’s episode:

  • Speculation on the behind-the-scenes steps taken to get The Rock in the ring last Friday (7:47)
  • The Rock’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and his assertion that he was close to signing on the dotted line to face Roman Reigns at this year’s WrestleMania (15:22)
  • The Rock’s actual in-ring performance
  • Another incredible accomplishment for Austin Theory in his nascent wrestling career (31:00)

Plus, the guys open up the mailbag (38:12).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

