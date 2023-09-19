Slug of Atmosphere

If you were given $5 to go away in 2007, that would be worth $7.40 in today’s economy. Fortunately, Yasi’s fee has gone up in the years in between, and she reunites with Slug this week to discuss this inciting incident, as well as child-rearing and break dancing. It’s another perfectly normal week on 24 Question Party People.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Slug
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune
Subscribe: Spotify