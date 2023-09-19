Fiji’s Heroes, England Stay on Track and Ireland Vs. Springbok Preview



The lads are fresh off their World Cup cruise and back in London and Paris after another quality weekend of Rugby World Cup action. The lads will be chatting about a historic win for Fiji, impressive performances from underdogs Portugal and Uruguay, another victory for England and Ireland, the return of Owen Farrell and looking ahead to the massive clashes next weekend between South Africa and Ireland and Wales and Australia.

This episode is brought to you in partnership with Asahi Super Dry, the official Beer of the Rugby World Cup.

