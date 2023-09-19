 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who’s the Mystery Dame Team? Plus, Lakers Reloaded, and KOC’s Rising Sarr.

The guys also discuss which bigs will start for the Boston Celtics and why Malcolm Brogdon needs to put his big boy pants on

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC discuss the low-risk signing of Kelly Oubre Jr. for the 76ers and debate whether Jarred Vanderbilt can exceed expectations after the Lakers gave him an extension (04:25). After it was reported that a secret Eastern Conference team is linked to Damian Lillard, the guys debate which team it could be (18:49). The guys then discuss which bigs will start for the Celtics, and why Malcolm Brogdon needs to put his big boy pants on (25:59). Also, KOC shares why French prospect Alex Sarr is rising up his and many other draft boards (42:59).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

