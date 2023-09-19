Who’s the Mystery Dame Team? Plus, Lakers Reloaded, and KOC’s Rising Sarr.



Verno and KOC discuss the low-risk signing of Kelly Oubre Jr. for the 76ers and debate whether Jarred Vanderbilt can exceed expectations after the Lakers gave him an extension (04:25). After it was reported that a secret Eastern Conference team is linked to Damian Lillard, the guys debate which team it could be (18:49). The guys then discuss which bigs will start for the Celtics, and why Malcolm Brogdon needs to put his big boy pants on (25:59). Also, KOC shares why French prospect Alex Sarr is rising up his and many other draft boards (42:59).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts