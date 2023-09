Tara speaks with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich about the Republican strategy behind pursuing an impeachment inquiry. Then, she asks Puck congressional reporter Abby Livingston whether the GOP’s game of brinksmanship will backfire.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guests: Newt Gingrich and Abby Livingston

Producers: Mike Wargon and Conor Nevins

