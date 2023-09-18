 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jeremy Strong’s Condo Listing, Royal Check-In, Vogue World, and More

Plus, talking about ‘GUTS,’ Olivia Rodrigo’s latest album

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Juliet and Amanda return this week with a jam-packed episode (pun maybe intended), kicking things off with Jeremy Strong’s impressive marketing photos in an attempt to sell his condo (1:26). Next, a check-in on the royals, featuring the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, the Princess on The Good, the Bad & the Rugby (8:04), Princess Diana’s “black sheep” sweater being up for auction (11:01), and Meghan Markle’s Invictus Games fashion (14:22). Lastly, the ladies touch on some music industry news, hitting on Adele and Rich Paul marriage rumors (28:42) and the Drake and Halle Berry beef surrounding his “Slime You Out” cover art (31:56). They then give their opinions on Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album, GUTS (34:44).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

