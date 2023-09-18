Finally, the Rock Has Come Back to ‘SmackDown’!



Important wrestlers (and podcasters) wear black tank tops! David, Kaz, and Brian, dressed in black tanks, discuss the Rock’s shocking appearance on WWE SmackDown. They get into the following:

The Rock reporting that his match with Roman Reigns was supposed to happen at WrestleMania 39 (2:41)

A potential Rock vs. Cody Rhodes match (14:20)

Austin Theory in the ring with the Rock and Pat McAfee (22:08)

Reaction to Brian Gewirtz’s prediction a few months ago (25:50)

Lower expectations for AEW Collision (40:55)

AEW Grand Slam preview (46:10)

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

