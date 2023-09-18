Are Spurs Real Title Contenders? And Is Raya the New Arsenal No. 1?

It’s Game Week 5! After a week’s hiatus because of the international break, the lads are back delving into everything Premier League! Spurs continue their dominance with the latest win ever recorded in the Prem, Liverpool are looking more and more like title contenders again and Brighton just keep impressing! What is happening at Chelsea? Is Pochettino going to turn Chelsea around? We discuss it all on this week’s Football Fill-In!

We also had the usual:

Ben Vs. Mark

Around the World

And the World-Famous Football Fill-In Quiz

