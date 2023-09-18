 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Inter’s Derby Win Over Milan a Statement Victory?

Musa and Ryan discuss a huge result for Inter in the Derby della Madonnina and some other brilliant goalfests in Serie A and the Premier League

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Denzel Dumfries of Fc Internazionale in action during the... Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with a huge result for Inter in the Derby della Madonnina, as they demolish Milan 5-1 at San Siro (5:20), before rounding up some other brilliant goalfests in Serie A this weekend (19:26). They then dart around Europe, heading to La Liga (25:54), the Bundesliga (34:09), and a quick shout for Ligue 1, before wrapping up on Brighton’s win over Manchester United, Spurs’ late win, and the rest of the Premier League (42:27).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

