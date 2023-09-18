Is Inter’s Derby Win Over Milan a Statement Victory?

Musa and Ryan begin with a huge result for Inter in the Derby della Madonnina, as they demolish Milan 5-1 at San Siro (5:20), before rounding up some other brilliant goalfests in Serie A this weekend (19:26). They then dart around Europe, heading to La Liga (25:54), the Bundesliga (34:09), and a quick shout for Ligue 1, before wrapping up on Brighton’s win over Manchester United, Spurs’ late win, and the rest of the Premier League (42:27).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
