Jade Cargill Set to Leave AEW? Plus, PWI 500 Problems and the Demise of Dip.



We’re Double-Dipping on today’s Friday Something as Dip decides to grace you with his presence for the second time this week. To celebrate this momentous occasion on this Rosh Hashanah weekend, he and Rosenberg debate their issues with the PWI 500 and whether Jade Cargill is ready to make the jump to WWE (19:30) before taking some mailbag questions (30:19) on Dip’s demise, LA Knight, and whether Dip is the George Costanza of the professional wrestling world.

Stay maj, everyone.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

