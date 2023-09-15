 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The 20 Most Intriguing Movies of the Fall and the Best of the Toronto International Film Festival

Sean and Amanda are joined by Adam Nayman to talk the Toronto International Film Festival, then both share their lists of the most anticipated movies of 2023 for the first time

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Netflix


Sean and Amanda are joined by Ringer contributor and film critic Adam Nayman to discuss the highs, lows, and shifting culture of the Toronto International Film Festival (1:00). Then, they share a joint list of the most anticipated movies of 2023 that neither have shown each other until now (23:00), including Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Pain Hustlers, Leave the World Behind, and more.

‌Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Adam Nayman
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

Reddit Is No Longer the “Weird” Social Media. It’s Also Not Quite Normal.

There’s the Reddit of ‘Dumb Money’ that prompted a major fiasco in the finance industry, and then there’s the Reddit of celebrity AMAs and refining your pedestrian Google searches. On today’s Reddit, you can have both.

By Justin Charity

All the Recipes From ‘Recipe Club’

Your one-stop shop for cooking everything from mashed potatoes to brownies with chef Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and a rotating cast of culinary experts

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

A River of Wine, American Cheese Caves, and Tasting DiGiorno’s Pineapple Pickle Pizza

Juliet and Jacoby also react to McDonald’s phasing out its self-service soda machines and marvel at the viral house that had hundreds of empty rum bottles inside

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4 Finale Reactions

Jess, Jomi, and Steve also look at the trailer for the series spinoff ‘Kiteman: Hell Yeah’ and gauge their excitement for the upcoming show

By Jessica Clemons, Jomi Adeniran, and 1 more

Eagles-Vikings Postgame: D’Andre Swift’s Homecoming Game

The Philadelphia Eagles squeaked out another victory against the Minnesota Vikings. Sheil and Ben discuss the positives and negatives of the second game of the season.

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

“Casual Betting Brothers, Activate!”

Jason and Bomani Jones discuss what Bomani has been up to, the decline of nuanced conversations, and Deion Sanders

By Jason Goff and Steven Ruiz