The 20 Most Intriguing Movies of the Fall and the Best of the Toronto International Film Festival

Sean and Amanda are joined by Ringer contributor and film critic Adam Nayman to discuss the highs, lows, and shifting culture of the Toronto International Film Festival (1:00). Then, they share a joint list of the most anticipated movies of 2023 that neither have shown each other until now (23:00), including Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Pain Hustlers, Leave the World Behind, and more.
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Adam Nayman
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner
