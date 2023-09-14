 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Tim Scott Story and Musk-ageddon

Plus, Mike Valenti talks Lions happiness and Detroit sports

By Bryan Curtis
Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images


Bryan talks Weekend Headlines and starts with a Washington Post story about Senator Tim Scott’s love life. He also details his favorite call from Joe Buck during the Bills-Jets game on Monday Night Football, and talks about some negative reviews of Walter Isaacson’s Elon Musk biography (00:31). Then, Detroit sports radio host Mike Valenti joins the show to discuss the hopeful skepticism from Lions fans heading into the season and why local sports radio continues to resonate with listeners (06:41).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Mike Valenti
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

