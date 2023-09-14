 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Richard Lee: The GK Super Agent Returns!

Richard Lee, former Watford and Brentford goalkeeper and current sports agent, joins to talk the most recent transfer window and the mind-boggling amount of money involved in football

By Ben Foster

On today’s Fozcast, we have the goalkeeper SUPER agent Richard Lee in the studio! As an ex-goalkeeper himself, Richard notably had long spells at both Watford and Brentford from 2000 to 2015. Since retiring, Richard has become a successful businessman. However, today we speak about one of his largest endeavours, being a football agent. We discuss the most recent transfer window, the highs and lows that each hour has in store for both him and the players and of course the mind-boggling amount of money that is involved.

We also speak about:

  • Fabrizio Romano and how he finds out about transfers
  • How much agents get paid per transfer
  • And some good old GK talk!

We hope you enjoy this one!

