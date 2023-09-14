 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What the NBA’s New Load Management Policy Means for Teams, and Giannis’s Uncertain Future With the Bucks

Logan and Raja discuss their thoughts on the NBA’s new policy that punishes teams for resting their stars, and they react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
NBA Player Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Trip To China Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to discuss their thoughts on the NBA’s new policy that punishes teams for resting their stars in an attempt to limit load management and what it means for the upcoming season (4:57). Next, they react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s public comments over the last few months regarding his future with the Milwaukee Bucks and the uncertainty that surrounds it (28:58). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (52:30).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

