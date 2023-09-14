 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wrestler Free Agency, PWI Top 10, Plus Al Snow and Cash Flo on Netflix’s ‘Wrestlers’

David and Kaz also discuss AEW’s attendance numbers in Wembley Stadium, WWE and UFC’s merger into TKO, and more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
David and Kaz open the show by discussing the latest in wrestling news, including AEW pumping up its attendance numbers in Wembley Stadium and WWE and UFC officially being merged into TKO (02:00).

Then, they discuss potential wrestling free agents, including Jade Cargill, Edge, and more (31:00).

Later, the guys are joined by OVW’s Al Snow and Cash Flo to chat about the new Netflix docuseries Wrestlers, starring both gentlemen (55:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guests: Al Snow and Cash Flo
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

