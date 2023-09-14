Wrestler Free Agency, PWI Top 10, Plus Al Snow and Cash Flo on Netflix’s ‘Wrestlers’



David and Kaz open the show by discussing the latest in wrestling news, including AEW pumping up its attendance numbers in Wembley Stadium and WWE and UFC officially being merged into TKO (02:00).

Then, they discuss potential wrestling free agents, including Jade Cargill, Edge, and more (31:00).

Later, the guys are joined by OVW’s Al Snow and Cash Flo to chat about the new Netflix docuseries Wrestlers, starring both gentlemen (55:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guests: Al Snow and Cash Flo

Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

