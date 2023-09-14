Telling the Story of Captain Robert Smalls With Michael B. Moore and Rob Edwards

Bakari Sellers is joined by screenwriter Rob Edwards and congressional candidate Michael B. Moore to discuss their graphic novel, Defiant: The Robert Smalls Story (7:41), and Edwards compares the pressure to that of writing The Princess and the Frog in 2009 (10:26). Plus, Moore, a descendant of Smalls, talks about sharing his great-great-grandfather’s story with early learners (18:17).
Host: Bakari Sellers
Guests: Rob Edwards and Michael B. Moore
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt
