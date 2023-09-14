 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Telling the Story of Captain Robert Smalls With Michael B. Moore and Rob Edwards

Screenwriter Rob Edwards and congressional candidate Michael B. Moore to discuss their new graphic novel, ‘Defiant: The Robert Smalls Story,’ about the former U.S. representative

By Bakari Sellers
General Robt. Smalls Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images


Bakari Sellers is joined by screenwriter Rob Edwards and congressional candidate Michael B. Moore to discuss their graphic novel, Defiant: The Robert Smalls Story (7:41), and Edwards compares the pressure to that of writing The Princess and the Frog in 2009 (10:26). Plus, Moore, a descendant of Smalls, talks about sharing his great-great-grandfather’s story with early learners (18:17).

Host: Bakari Sellers
Guests: Rob Edwards and Michael B. Moore
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

