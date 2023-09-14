The 1989 Music Draft With Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Jon Caramanica

Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Jon Caramanica join Yasi in the Thunderdome to pick their favorite songs and moments from the year that started the ’90s: the last year of the ’80s. Can someone’s own take also be their draft pick? And who ultimately emerged as the winner of the draft? Listen and decide for yourself, this week on Bandsplain.
You can follow Chris on Twitter @ChrisRyan77
You can follow Rob on Twitter @Harvilla
You can follow Jon on Twitter @joncaramanica
Listen to the songs we detail in the episode HERE.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guests: Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Jon Caramanica
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino
