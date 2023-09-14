The 1989 Music Draft With Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Jon Caramanica



Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Jon Caramanica join Yasi in the Thunderdome to pick their favorite songs and moments from the year that started the ’90s: the last year of the ’80s. Can someone’s own take also be their draft pick? And who ultimately emerged as the winner of the draft? Listen and decide for yourself, this week on Bandsplain.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guests: Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Jon Caramanica

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

