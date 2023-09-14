 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The 1989 Music Draft With Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Jon Caramanica

Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Jon Caramanica join Yasi in the Thunderdome to pick their favorite songs and moments from the year that started the ’90s: the last year of the ’80s

By Yasi Salek
2023 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn - The Wallflowers Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images


Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Jon Caramanica join Yasi in the Thunderdome to pick their favorite songs and moments from the year that started the ’90s: the last year of the ’80s. Can someone’s own take also be their draft pick? And who ultimately emerged as the winner of the draft? Listen and decide for yourself, this week on Bandsplain.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guests: Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Jon Caramanica
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

