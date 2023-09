We’re delighted to be joined by former Wallabies legend and World Cup winner Stephen Larkham for the final episode of our Beyond Expected Series. We hear about his iconic drop kick that helped win the World Cup for the Wallabies, his stellar career as a player and a coach, who makes his Kanpai XV, and lots more from one of Australia’s most decorated players.

The Beyond Expected Series is brought to you by Asahi Super Dry, the official beer of the Rugby World Cup.

