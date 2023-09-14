 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filling the Biden Void

Tara chats with First Lady Jill Biden’s former press secretary Michael LaRosa about what it’s like to work with the Bidens and how Joe likely sees his own polls

By Tara Palmeri
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HISTORY-ATTACKS-9-11 Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images


Even prior to this week’s impeachment inquiry, Joe Biden has been dogged by attacks from Donald Trump and his allies … but so far, he hasn’t hit back. On today’s episode, Tara chats with First Lady Jill Biden’s former press secretary Michael LaRosa about whether the president should be punching back. He also talks about what it’s like to work with the Bidens, and how Joe likely sees his own polls.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter The Best & The Brightest at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20

Host: Tara Palmer
Guest: Michael LaRosa
Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

