Kevin O’Connor sits down with potential no. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, Ron Holland, to talk through his basketball journey, defensive versatility, growing offensive game, and what he needs to improve on in order to make it to the NBA.

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Ron Holland

Producer: Brian H. Waters

