Team USA Fails to Capture Bronze, No More Load Management, and More



Austin and Pausha are back to discuss why Team USA came up short in the FIBA World Cup and the potential dream team that will be heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympics (07:30). They briefly discuss the Lakers’ signing of Christian Wood (25:00). The guys also share their thoughts on the NBA’s new rules regarding load management and sitting out games (28:00). Later, they address Kevin Porter Jr.’s arrest on assault charges (36:00).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS