 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Team USA Fails to Capture Bronze, No More Load Management, and More

Plus, the Lakers’ signing of Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr.’s arrest on assault charges, and more

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men’s National Team v Germany Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images


Austin and Pausha are back to discuss why Team USA came up short in the FIBA World Cup and the potential dream team that will be heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympics (07:30). They briefly discuss the Lakers’ signing of Christian Wood (25:00). The guys also share their thoughts on the NBA’s new rules regarding load management and sitting out games (28:00). Later, they address Kevin Porter Jr.’s arrest on assault charges (36:00).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Is Jon Moxley Holding Bryan Danielson Back? Plus, TKO’s Ambitious Goals for WWE and UFC.

The guys also react to Dip’s take on ‘Cheap Heat’ when he said it’s time for Seth Rollins to drop the belt to Finn Balor

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 5 Recap: The Classically Cinematic “Shadow Warrior” Is a Thrilling—and Bumpy—Ride

The visually and aurally inventive installment presents some narrative unevenness as it chases ghosts, but the series and its eponymous protagonist now seem to have cast off their constraints

By Ben Lindbergh
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 20
Play

Juicy Scoop’s Heather McDonald Talks Trolls, Podcasting, and Feuds

Heather McDonald of ‘Juicy Scoop’ joins to discuss her rise to podcast stardom, the Jeff Lewis drama, and much more

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
Play

Tua and the Dolphins: The NFL’s Most Dangerous Offense?

Solak breaks down how Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel, and the Miami Dolphins somehow look like they have a more dangerous offense than they did last year

By Ben Solak

“Eye in the Sky Never Lies!”

Jason Goff talks the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Green Bay Packers and welcomes Greg Auman to get his insight on the Bears’ Week 2 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Jason Goff

Misery Loves Company: Work Friendships

Erika is joined by writer Julian Kimble to talk about hating work in ‘Office Space,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘Telemarketers,’ ‘The Bear,’ and ‘Mad Men’

By Erika Ramirez and Julian Kimble