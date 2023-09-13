 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Jon Moxley Holding Bryan Danielson Back? Plus, TKO’s Ambitious Goals for WWE and UFC.

The guys also react to Dip’s take on ‘Cheap Heat’ when he said it’s time for Seth Rollins to drop the belt to Finn Balor

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
AEW


WWE just announced that the 2024 Royal Rumble will be in Tampa, Florida. Ben, Khal, and Brian discuss whether or not the Rumble is a bucket list event. Then, they get into the following headlines:

  • Jim Cornette said Jon Moxley has held Bryan Danielson back in AEW (3:58)
  • TKO Group’s lofty goal of trying to make sure “every UFC fan is a WWE fan and every WWE fan is a UFC fan” (22:50)
  • Bad Bunny sets his sights on Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Title (34:27)

‌Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Dip’s take on Cheap Heat when he said it’s time for Seth Rollins to drop the belt to Finn Balor (40:38).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (47:58) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (56:22).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram, Threads, and X.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

