Is Jon Moxley Holding Bryan Danielson Back? Plus, TKO’s Ambitious Goals for WWE and UFC.



WWE just announced that the 2024 Royal Rumble will be in Tampa, Florida. Ben, Khal, and Brian discuss whether or not the Rumble is a bucket list event. Then, they get into the following headlines:

Jim Cornette said Jon Moxley has held Bryan Danielson back in AEW (3:58)

TKO Group’s lofty goal of trying to make sure “every UFC fan is a WWE fan and every WWE fan is a UFC fan” (22:50)

Bad Bunny sets his sights on Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Title (34:27)

‌Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Dip’s take on Cheap Heat when he said it’s time for Seth Rollins to drop the belt to Finn Balor (40:38).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (47:58) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (56:22).

