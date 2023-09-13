Maguire or Partey? Which Failed Transfer Will Cost the Most?

James Allcott is joined by the returning Daniel Cook (@HLTCO) to discuss the ins and outs of every failed “out” over the summer. The pair look at the biggest failed transfers of the summer window, and what would have been the outcomes if these transfers had gone through. Is Maguire leaving the beginning of the end for Man Utd? Is keeping Partey a huge mistake by Arsenal? Will Bayern Munich’s failures on deadline day increase their chances of winning the Champions League? And of course, did Man City’s failed Paqueta move result in some panic buys from Pep?
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Daniel Cook
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
