Jey Uso’s Reception, Dom Mysterio’s Long-Term Prospects, and Pro Wrestlers Misshattan Would Leave Peter For

The trio also talk the UFC-WWE merger, LA Knight’s promo from ‘SmackDown,’ and Dip’s change of heart on Chad Gable

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE Superstars To Visit One World Observatory In Advance Of SummerSlam Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images


The world’s best pro wrestling podcasting trio is back! On today’s episode, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:

  • The official announcement that WWE and UFC are now merged together under the Endeavor umbrella (6:12)
  • The reception of Jey Uso last night and whether we’ll ever see Jey vs. his brother Jimmy in a match (17:14)
  • LA Knight’s promo from SmackDown and whether it was enough to finally win Dip over (21:24)
  • The prospects for Dom Mysterio’s career (28:15)
  • Dip’s change of heart on Chad Gable (38:20)

Plus, the guys get into Dip’s bowling prowess and the pro wrestlers that Rosenberg would happily let his new wife go out with.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

