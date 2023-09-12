Jey Uso’s Reception, Dom Mysterio’s Long-Term Prospects, and Pro Wrestlers Misshattan Would Leave Peter For

The world’s best pro wrestling podcasting trio is back! On today’s episode, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:
- The official announcement that WWE and UFC are now merged together under the Endeavor umbrella (6:12)
- The reception of Jey Uso last night and whether we’ll ever see Jey vs. his brother Jimmy in a match (17:14)
- LA Knight’s promo from SmackDown and whether it was enough to finally win Dip over (21:24)
- The prospects for Dom Mysterio’s career (28:15)
- Dip’s change of heart on Chad Gable (38:20)
Plus, the guys get into Dip’s bowling prowess and the pro wrestlers that Rosenberg would happily let his new wife go out with.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS