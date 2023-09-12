24 Question Party People: Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys

This week on 24 Question Party People we are joined by Yasi’s mate Matt Helders, founding member and legendary drummer of the Arctic Monkeys. Matthew joins us from backstage somewhere on the Eastern Seaboard to weigh in on his experiences with Lisa Vanderpump and Sir Paul McCartney, starting a band before you play an instrument, true love, and humor as a British cultural value.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Matt Helders
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune
