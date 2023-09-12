Team USA’s World Cup Woes, KOC’s Franz Crush, and the NBA’s New Rest Rules



Verno and KOC recap the FIBA World Cup and discuss what went wrong for Team USA, before showing some love to Dillon Brooks and Team Canada (01:58). After congratulating Germany for beating Serbia to win the World Cup, the guys debate how good Franz Wagner can be (19:15). KOC shares what he saw from the top prospects in Las Vegas after a series of exhibition games between the G League Ignite and the Perth Wildcats (41:59). Also, the guys dive into the new rule regarding resting star players (47:35).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

