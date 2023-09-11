Winners and Losers From the World Cup, FOX’s New Tournament, and Team USA’s Future With J. Kyle Mann

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to run through the winners and losers from the FIBA World Cup, LeBron’s commitment to playing for Team USA in 2024, Tate and Kyle’s ideal Team USA Olympics lineup, and more (2:57). Then they close the show with some college basketball shout-outs, including FOX’s proposed postseason basketball tournament, Jay Williams’s addition to ESPN’s College GameDay, Coach K’s NIL comments, and more! (59:39).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
