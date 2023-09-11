 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who Are the Next Main-Eventers in AEW and WWE?

Plus, David kicks off the show with the cold-open question of the week: Who would you join, Judgment Day or the Bloodline?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
AEW


David kicks off the show with the cold-open question of the week: Who would you join, Judgment Day or the Bloodline (00:40)?

Then they talk about Bryan Danielson’s announcement that he is retiring next year (5:09). Afterward, they get into a discussion about the next main-eventers in AEW and WWE (12:56). They close out the show by talking about the fans who revealed the video from NXT with Bron Breakker and Von Wagner (45:53).

‌Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram, Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

