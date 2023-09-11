The “Extra XI” of Players Who Do the Most

Musa and Ryan recap a few football stories from the weekend before creating an “extra XI” of men’s players who just always seemed to do the absolute most (08:46), usually unnecessarily so! After explaining the process behind their selections, they begin with their choices for goalkeeper (12:48), before moving on to defenders (15:43), a scarily extra midfield (19:43) and the guys who will lead the line (36:59). Finally, they decide who will have the unenviable task of managing these players (43:50) who always seemed to turn it up to 11.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS