The “Extra XI” of Players Who Do the Most

Musa and Ryan recap a few soccer stories from the weekend before creating an “extra XI” of men’s players who just always seem to do the absolute most

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Sevilla FC Unveil New Signing Sergio Ramos Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan recap a few football stories from the weekend before creating an “extra XI” of men’s players who just always seemed to do the absolute most (08:46), usually unnecessarily so! After explaining the process behind their selections, they begin with their choices for goalkeeper (12:48), before moving on to defenders (15:43), a scarily extra midfield (19:43) and the guys who will lead the line (36:59). Finally, they decide who will have the unenviable task of managing these players (43:50) who always seemed to turn it up to 11.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

