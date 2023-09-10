Noel King on ‘Today, Explained: Blame Capitalism’

Larry is joined by journalist and co-host of the Today, Explained podcast Noel King to discuss the show’s new special series Blame Capitalism. They begin by talking about how the project came together, the political divisions within economic philosophy, and the right wing’s ideological shift towards authoritarianism. Next, they debate America’s changing views on democracy and capitalism throughout the generations while shining a light on the beginnings of the Tea Party movement (15:49). This leads into an examination of the shareholder mentality in today’s marketplace, modern society’s relationship to unions, and the continual rise in the price of property and education (24:25). Noel ends the pod by breaking down the future of capitalism, what she learned while producing the special series, and the social impact of Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential run (45:27).
Host: Larry Wimore
Guest: Noel King
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS