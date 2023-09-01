 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Champions League Draw and the ‘Hatton’ Documentary, With Ricky Hatton and Gabriel Clarke

The guys also look back at some moments from Gabriel’s time reporting on the Champions League competition

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Sky


It’s the 150th episode of Wrighty’s House! Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Gabriel Clarke to discuss the Champions League draw and look back at some moments from Gabriel’s time reporting on the competition. They then chat about the brand-new Hatton documentary—executive-produced by Gabriel—and are joined by Ricky Hatton himself, who opens up on the highs and lows of being one of Britain’s best-ever fighters.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga, Gabriel Clarke and Ricky Hatton
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

