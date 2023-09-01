‘This Is a Very Therapeutic Couch’



The Full Go returns with Jason Goff chatting with Fox and NBC Sports Chicago broadcaster Adam Amin (1:12). The two chat about dealing with insecurities, performing when not at their best and finding time for themselves amid a hectic schedule (18:46). The two then dive into fandom and the dehumanization in sports (30:48). To wrap the pod, the two discuss Chicago Bulls basketball. They talk about the Lonzo Ball injury and what they want to see from Patrick Williams this season (49:19)

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Adam Amin

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

