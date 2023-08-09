 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Roman Reigns Hold the Title for Three More Years? Plus, Grading Triple H’s First Year.

Later, Ben, Khal, and Brian preview tonight’s AEW ‘Dynamite’

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE


Brian is back with a recap of SummerSlam and an epic birthday trip to NYC. Then he, Ben, and Khal discuss the 24th anniversary of Chris Jericho’s epic WWE debut. Afterward, they discuss the following headlines:

  • Roman Reigns’s title reign will end whenever he and Paul Heyman say so (6:10)
  • Nia Jax is considering a return to WWE (15:50)
  • AEW Collision was destroyed in head-to-head ratings vs. SummerSlam (20:24)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Dip’s take on Ronda Rousey (29:10) and a hot take from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline about WWE’s current record-breaking title reigns (41:28).

After the break, they grade Triple H’s first year as the head of creative (53:38).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (66:58) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (68:44).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

