Filed under:

Marston Hefner on Playboy, OnlyFans, and Hugh Hefner

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt discuss their experience at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles, before Playboy scion Marston Hefner joins them to discuss growing up at the Playboy Mansion and more

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

First, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt discuss their experience at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles (00:10), before Playboy scion Marston Hefner joins them to discuss growing up at the Playboy Mansion (18:22), his OnlyFans career (31:30), Playboy’s legacy in the 21st century (42:45), and what he inherited from his late father, Hugh Hefner (59:40).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guest: Marston Hefner
Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme: Heidi Montag

