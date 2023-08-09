Marston Hefner on Playboy, OnlyFans, and Hugh Hefner

First, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt discuss their experience at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles (00:10), before Playboy scion Marston Hefner joins them to discuss growing up at the Playboy Mansion (18:22), his OnlyFans career (31:30), Playboy’s legacy in the 21st century (42:45), and what he inherited from his late father, Hugh Hefner (59:40).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Guest: Marston Hefner

Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Theme: Heidi Montag

