Predicting the 2023-24 FPL Season

James Allcott is joined by FPL experts Sujan Shah and James Linden, also known as @PlanetFPLPod. The trio put forward their predictions for how the Premier League will pan out this season. Will anyone outscore Erling Haaland this season? Who will be the first manager to go this season? Are there any surprises we should be looking out for? And of course, what does this look like from an FPL perspective?

Host: James Allcott

Guest: Sujan Shah & James Linden

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

