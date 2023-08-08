 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Predicting the 2023-24 FPL Season

James Alcott is joined by Sujan Shah and James Linden to preview the upcoming Premier League season ahead of its opening match day this weekend

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott is joined by FPL experts Sujan Shah and James Linden, also known as @PlanetFPLPod. The trio put forward their predictions for how the Premier League will pan out this season. Will anyone outscore Erling Haaland this season? Who will be the first manager to go this season? Are there any surprises we should be looking out for? And of course, what does this look like from an FPL perspective?

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Sujan Shah & James Linden
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

