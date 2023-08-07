 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Immensity of ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ and a Breakthrough Year for Video Game Adaptations | Button Mash

Examining the upsides and downsides of gigantic games

By Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Larian Studios


Press play on the latest episode of Button Mash where Ben Lindbergh and Jess Clemons discuss Jess’s early, spoiler-free impressions of RPG sensation Baldur’s Gate 3 and examine the upsides and downsides of gigantic games (0:48). Later on, they review the TV series Twisted Metal (26:20) and examine how video game adaptations went wrong for so long—and why, in the year of The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Twisted Metal, and more, TV- and moviemakers have finally figured out how to strike gold with games.

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify

