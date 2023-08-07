The Immensity of ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ and a Breakthrough Year for Video Game Adaptations | Button Mash



Press play on the latest episode of Button Mash where Ben Lindbergh and Jess Clemons discuss Jess’s early, spoiler-free impressions of RPG sensation Baldur’s Gate 3 and examine the upsides and downsides of gigantic games (0:48). Later on, they review the TV series Twisted Metal (26:20) and examine how video game adaptations went wrong for so long—and why, in the year of The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Twisted Metal, and more, TV- and moviemakers have finally figured out how to strike gold with games.

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify