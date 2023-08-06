Jake Tapper on ‘All the Demons Are Here: A Thriller’



Larry is joined by journalist, author, and CNN anchor Jake Tapper to discuss his new novel All the Demons Are Here: A Thriller. They begin their conversation discussing how the book combines fiction with contemporaneous real-life historical moments, particularly the rise Rupert Murdoch’s media empire and tabloid culture in the late 1970s. They then dive into the current indictments facing former president Donald Trump, beginning with the most recent one that focuses on the events of January 6th, and take a look at how close Trump came to pulling off the fake elector scheme he’s being charged for (13:59). This leads to a robust conversation about the prevalence of conspiracy theories and modern society’s reverence for them (23:05). After the break, Jake and Larry dissect the classified documents and Stormy Daniels’s indictments while shining a light on Trump’s mindset when he was committing the alleged infractions (35:37). They end the pod by talking about the likelihood of Trump serving time in prison, his political charisma, and his chances of winning re-election (45:37).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Jake Tapper

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS