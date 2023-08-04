 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mount Rushmore of Managers, Dip’s ’SummerSlam’ Picks, and a BIG Contest Update!

Rosenberg and Dip also answer some mailbag questions

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


After opening the podcast with a Misshattan check-in and a geography lesson, Rosenberg and Dip discuss the following on today’s episode:

  • A new wrinkle to the suit contest that’s much more inclusive (12:10)
  • The new Cody Rhodes documentary (26:30)
  • Whether Paul Heyman or Bobby Heenan is the GOAT of professional wrestling managers (27:22)
  • Why Rosenberg thinks we’re on the verge of an MJF babyface run (51:02)

And the guys take a peek into the mailbag (55:08)! You don’t want to miss it.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Disgusting Lenny Hochstein Is Engaged, ‘New York’ Episode 3, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 9

Rachel, Jodi, and Peter recap the latest in ‘Real Housewives’ and Bravo news

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

Takeaways, Story Lines, and Favorites Heading Into the Women’s World Cup Round of 16

The 2023 women’s World Cup has seen no shortage of shocking upsets and stunning goals. What did we learn from the group stage, which players have shined the brightest, and is the USWNT no longer the favorite to win it all?

By Jessy Parker Humphreys

‘Mutant Mayhem’ Makes Middle-Aged Ninja Turtles Feel Young

The latest ‘TMNT’ movie reboot is the freshest the 40-year-old franchise has been in ages

By Daniel Chin

The Top 10 Moments of the ‘O.C.’ Soundtrack

Nora Princiotti and Jodi Walker join to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘The O.C.’ They discuss the career of music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas and her influence on their favorite TV shows, like ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in addition to ‘The O.C.’

By Nora Princiotti and Jodi Walker

Trump’s Third Indictment, and the Lizzo Accounts

There’s also discussion about men vs. women in sports in light of the proposed Claressa Shields vs. Keith Thurman boxing match and a talk about appropriate workplace wardrobe

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Eagles Training Camp Observations and Burning Questions!

Sheil and ESPN’s Tim McManus also answer big-picture questions about Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and the upcoming season

By Sheil Kapadia