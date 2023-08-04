The Mount Rushmore of Managers, Dip’s ’SummerSlam’ Picks, and a BIG Contest Update!



After opening the podcast with a Misshattan check-in and a geography lesson, Rosenberg and Dip discuss the following on today’s episode:

A new wrinkle to the suit contest that’s much more inclusive (12:10)

The new Cody Rhodes documentary (26:30)

Whether Paul Heyman or Bobby Heenan is the GOAT of professional wrestling managers (27:22)

Why Rosenberg thinks we’re on the verge of an MJF babyface run (51:02)

And the guys take a peek into the mailbag (55:08)! You don’t want to miss it.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS