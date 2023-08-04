Sharks, Alligators, Piranhas, and the Top 10 Garbage Fish Movies



Sean and Amanda are joined by Ringer contributor Brian Raftery to discuss his upcoming series Do We Get to Win This Time? How Hollywood Made the Vietnam War, which will be running on the Big Picture feed over the next three weeks (1:00). Then, at long last, Sean and Chris Ryan unveil the latest genre in their ongoing niche genre project: Garbage Fish (15:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Guests: Chris Ryan and Brian Raftery

Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

