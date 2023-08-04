 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sharks, Alligators, Piranhas, and the Top 10 Garbage Fish Movies

Brian Raftery discusses his upcoming series ‘Do We Get to Win This Time? How Hollywood Made the Vietnam War,’ and Sean and Chris create the Garbage Fish canon

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, Chris Ryan, and Brian Raftery
Sean and Amanda are joined by Ringer contributor Brian Raftery to discuss his upcoming series Do We Get to Win This Time? How Hollywood Made the Vietnam War, which will be running on the Big Picture feed over the next three weeks (1:00). Then, at long last, Sean and Chris Ryan unveil the latest genre in their ongoing niche genre project: Garbage Fish (15:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Chris Ryan and Brian Raftery
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

