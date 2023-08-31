Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Sign a Contract Extension With the Milwaukee Bucks? Plus, James Harden’s Beef With Daryl Morey and a 2023 FIBA World Cup Check-In.

Rob and Wos discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo’s statements in The New York Times regarding the status of a potential contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks and what it means for his future with the franchise (1:40). Next, they react to James Harden’s ongoing beef with Daryl Morey, the president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, and the NBA’s subsequent decision to fine Harden $100K (15:38). Last, the guys check in on the 2023 FIBA World Cup and give some of their biggest takeaways from the global tournament (35:30).
Hosts: Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Kai Grady and Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
