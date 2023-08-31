 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Sign a Contract Extension With the Milwaukee Bucks? Plus, James Harden’s Beef With Daryl Morey and a 2023 FIBA World Cup Check-In.

Rob and Wos discuss Giannis’s statements in The New York Times about his contract extension, James Harden’s ongoing beef with Daryl Morey, and the 2023 FIBA World Cup

By Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Rob and Wos discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo’s statements in The New York Times regarding the status of a potential contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks and what it means for his future with the franchise (1:40). Next, they react to James Harden’s ongoing beef with Daryl Morey, the president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, and the NBA’s subsequent decision to fine Harden $100K (15:38). Last, the guys check in on the 2023 FIBA World Cup and give some of their biggest takeaways from the global tournament (35:30).

Hosts: Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Kai Grady and Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

