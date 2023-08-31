A Deep Dive Into My West Brom Contract ...

On this special episode of the Fozcast, we take you through Ben’s most lucrative contract he ever received while being a professional goalkeeper. In July of 2011, Ben joined the Midlands rivals of his previous club Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion. In that season, he played 37 of their 38 games and equaled West Brom’s all-time clean sheet record of 10. This led West Brom to sign Ben on a permanent deal for the sum of £4,000,000. This contract is the contract we look at today, going through it page by page, number by number and bonus by bonus to show you the money that players in the highest level of English football were being paid at the start of the 2010s and also comparing this to today’s insane wage bills and bonuses.

In this episode, we discuss:

Ben’s greatest contract

The sign-on bonuses he received

The weekly wages he was on

The differences in salaries between then and now

The almost impossible playing bonuses that players struggled to reach

And so much more!

