Transfers! Lukaku to Roma, Ansu Fati to Brighton, Plus Messi’s MLS Impact.

Musa and Ryan also talk about Flo Balogun’s move to Monaco and some other interesting moves from this week

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
AS Roma Unveil New Signing Romelu Lukaku Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan chat about some of the latest transfer news. First up, they look at Romelu Lukaku’s loan to Roma and what this latest move will do for the Belgian’s career (06:37), Flo Balogun’s move to Monaco, Ansu Fati heading to Brighton from Barcelona (31:25), as well as some other interesting moves from this week. They wrap up with a bit of Lionel Messi chat, looking at the impact he is already having on MLS and soccer in the U.S. (37:09).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

